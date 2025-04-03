Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $746.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,611. This trade represents a 16.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,700 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

