Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

