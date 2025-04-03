Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,200 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of LTC Properties worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 312.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 251,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

