Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 306,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

