Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.97 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

