Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 135,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.9791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

NRDBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

