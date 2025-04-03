North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.89 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 317.45 ($4.12). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.17), with a volume of 275,199 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of £400.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 2.56%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park bought 95,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £326,800 ($424,360.47). Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

