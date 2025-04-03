NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,849,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NWE opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

