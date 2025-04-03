Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 849 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $516,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $867.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

