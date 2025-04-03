Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $616,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 544.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $71.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7938 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

