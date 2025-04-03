Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.3189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

