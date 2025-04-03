Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Rand Capital worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rand Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RAND stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

