Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Up 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 14,405,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 52,258,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nuformix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 293 ($3.80) target price for the company.

Get Nuformix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFX

Nuformix Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nuformix

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.