Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Nutex Health Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NUTX traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $76.89.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
