Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Stock Down 7.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUTX traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $76.89.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

