Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

Shares of NPCT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,517. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

