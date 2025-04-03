Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 11,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.