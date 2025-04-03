Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 11,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.