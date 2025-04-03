Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 55,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

