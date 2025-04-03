Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %
NXP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
