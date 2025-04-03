O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $451.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.44 and a 200 day moving average of $465.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.27.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

