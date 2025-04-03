O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $468.35 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.65.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

