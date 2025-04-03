O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.86.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $438.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $399.27 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day moving average of $451.54.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.