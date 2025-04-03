O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:MAN opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

