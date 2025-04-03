O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,526,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,882,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BERY opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

