O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Copart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

