O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.