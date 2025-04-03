O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,765 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

