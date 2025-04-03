O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,375 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Masimo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 152.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.