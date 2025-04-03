O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $183.56 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.