Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Update

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of ECO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 162,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,009. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $689.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. Research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

