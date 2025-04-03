Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,054 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Okta worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Okta Stock Up 0.7 %

OKTA stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.09, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

