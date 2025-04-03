OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.34 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

