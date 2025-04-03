OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF (NYSEARCA:KSEA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF (NYSEARCA:KSEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 67.53% of KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

KSEA stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.88.

About KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF

The KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF (KSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in companies located around the world whose business activities are perceived to be at the forefront of sustainable marine initiatives.

