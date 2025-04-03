OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 24,023.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

