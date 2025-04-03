OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BATS TDV opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.