OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 186,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

