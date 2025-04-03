OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.22% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI opened at $161.79 on Thursday. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Get ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.8853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 205.19%.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.