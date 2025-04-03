OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCA opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

