OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 11,476 Shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.34% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINV opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.78. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

