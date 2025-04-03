OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.65% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Stock Performance

SIXO stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $33.34.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

