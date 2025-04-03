OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,845,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,441 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,616,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,312,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,783,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $78,715,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

