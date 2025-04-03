Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Der Valk Eric Van Sells 1,153 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

