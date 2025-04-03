OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.75.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 97,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,231 shares in the company, valued at $310,023.55. This represents a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith bought 1,077,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,209,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,872,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,975.55. This represents a 60.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,185,625 shares of company stock worth $2,430,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Featured Articles

