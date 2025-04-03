OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $2,370,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

