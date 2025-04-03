OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 271,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

