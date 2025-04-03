OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

