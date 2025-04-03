Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 823535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Onestream Stock Down 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Onestream by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after buying an additional 1,357,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after buying an additional 1,268,733 shares during the period.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Featured Articles

