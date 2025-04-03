Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 345,687,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 209,043,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
