Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,201,791,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 224,728,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Trading Down 14.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
