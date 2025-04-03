Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 41,282 Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.35% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 247,386 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

