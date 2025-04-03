Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 698,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,796,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,846,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.